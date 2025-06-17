Balochistan unveils Rs1028bn budget for FY 2025-26

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday unveiled a Rs1,028 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with the health an education departments getting a major chunk, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani is presenting the budget, which according to the government, prioritises transformative development, public welfare, and tackling pressing challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and education.

The Balochistan government proposed allocating Rs249 billion for development projects, while Rs642 billion is set aside for non-development expenditures, covering operational costs, salaries, and essential services.

Salary, pension increase

The provincial government has proposed a 10 percent salary increase for provincial employees from grades 1 to 22. The finance minister said that retired employees will see a 7 percent increase in their pensions, and Rs1 billion has been allocated to the Balochistan Pension Fund to ensure long-term financial stability for retirees.

The Balochistan government also proposed to introduce a 20 percent Disparity Reduction Allowance for eligible provincial employees in grades 1 to 16.

Health

The Balochistan government proposed to allocate Rs16.4 billion for development projects in the health department and Rs71 billion for non-development expenses. The Balochistan Health Card programme has been allocated Rs4.5 billion to provide accessible medical care to residents.

Education

In his budget speech, Baochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that Rs28 billion has been proposed to set aside for the education department, with Rs19.8 billion dedicated to school development and Rs101 billion for non-development costs

The college sector will benefit from Rs24 billion for non-development expenses and Rs5 billion for development initiatives.

Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that 1,170 contract and 67 regular teaching positions will be created to strengthen the education system.

Agriculture, vital to Balochistan’s rural economy, has been proposed to get Rs10 billion for development projects and Rs16.77 billion for non-development expenditures.

The food department has been allocated Rs26.9 million for development and Rs1.19 billion for non-development activities to ensure food security.

Additionally, Rs18 billion will fund Safe City projects across eight cities, bolstering security infrastructure. To address environmental concerns, Rs500 million has been earmarked for initiatives combating climate change, reflecting the government’s focus on sustainability.