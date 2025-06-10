Federal govt boosts defense budget by 20%

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed a significant 20 percent increase in the defense budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Budget 2025–26, allocating a total of Rs 2,550 billion for national defense, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this marks a substantial rise from the Rs 2,122 billion earmarked in the current fiscal year, with revised defense expenditures expected to reach Rs 2,181 billion by the end of the year.

According to official proposals for Budget 2025–26, the Pakistan Army is set to receive over Rs 1,165 billion, up from the Rs 1,009 billion allocated in the ongoing year.

Revised estimates suggest current year Army expenditures will reach approximately Rs 1,058 billion.

For the Pakistan Air Force, Budget 2025–26 suggests an allocation of Rs 520.74 billion, a notable increase from the Rs 451 billion assigned in the present year.

Similarly, the Pakistan Navy is expected to see its budget rise to Rs 265.97 billion under Budget 2025–26, compared to the Rs 230 billion set aside this year.

Revised spending for the Navy is projected to exceed Rs 238 billion by the end of the current fiscal period.

The increase in allocations across all three branches reflects the government’s continued emphasis on strengthening national defense and operational preparedness, a key priority outlined in current Budget.

Earlier, the Federal Government has allocated Rs 39,488 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 128 ongoing and 12 new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Budget 2025-26.

According to the budget document issued here on Tuesday, approximately Rs 38,488.216 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes, while Rs 1,000 million is allocated for new initiatives as part of the Budget 2025-26.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs 500 million has been allocated for the Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students under the Prime Minister’s Directive.

Additionally, Rs 200 million has been reserved for the Construction of Academic Block at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad (Revised).