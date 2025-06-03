Budget 2025-26: National Economic Council meeting rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has rescheduled a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the session on June 5, ARY News reported citing sources.

Earlier, the National Economic Council meeting was scheduled for June 9, a day before the presentation of the budget 2025-26.

The National Economic Council, a competent authority to approve the budget, will greenlight the budget for the upcoming financial period before being presented in the National Assembly.

The NEC meeting will approve budget targets and review the National Development Plan, Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), and macroeconomic goals. Discussions will also include setting targets for economic growth, agriculture, industry, and services sectors. Representatives from both federal and provincial governments will participate to ensure a coordinated approach to the nation’s economic strategy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the National Economic Council meeting while Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, and Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti will also attend the meeting.

Other members of the National Economic Council are Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Planning and Development Minister Ashan Iqbal have also been notified as members of the NEC.

Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad confirmed that that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 10, 2025.

In a statement shared on X, Khurram Shehzad said that the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, which provides a detailed overview of the country’s economic performance for the outgoing fiscal year, will be released a day earlier on June 9, 2025.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025. Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025,” the adviser to finance minister posted on X.

The federal government is expected to allocate over a trillion for the development budget in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.