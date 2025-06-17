PM Shehbaz, President Zardari discuss budget 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Tuesday as they discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country and the budget 2025-26.

According to a press statement issued here, PM Shehbaz briefed President Zardari on his recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates as well as key features of the federal budget.

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised that the federal budget should prioritize the welfare and uplift of the common man, particularly workers and low-income groups.

He said that the salaried class, pensioners, labourers, and underprivileged segments of society are facing serious challenges, and effective measures must be taken to alleviate their burden.

The president highlighted the need for employment generation and social protection initiatives to support the poor and vulnerable sections of the population.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar as well as Senator Saleem Manviwalla were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the federal government has reached out Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), one of the important allies, for the passage of the budget 2025-26.

As per details, a senior government official ‘reached out’ to PPP to secure support for the passage of the federal budget 2025-26.

According to the sources, the PPP was assured that it’s reservations regarding the budget would be addressed. The government formally requested the party’s cooperation to ensure the budget’s approval in Parliament, the sources privy to the development said.

However, sources within the PPP stated that no commitment has been made in response to the government’s request.

The party has sought time to deliberate on the matter and indicated that any decision will be made after the leadership returns to the country.