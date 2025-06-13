Budget 2025-26: Sindh cabinet approves salary hike for govt employees

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has on Friday approved an increase in salaries for government employees across various pay scales for the upcoming budget 2025-26.

According to details, the Sindh cabinet has sanctioned a 12% salary increase for employees in grades 1 to 16, while employees in grades 17 to 22 will get a 10 per cent raise.

The decision aims to provide financial relief amid rising inflation and forms part of the broader provincial budgetary framework.

Sindh will unveil budget 2025-26 on Friday (today).

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance will present the budget in Sindh assembly in Karachi at three in the afternoon.

Sindh budget proposals

The Sindh government has finalized its budget 2025–26 proposals.

According to proposals, the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the province has been increased from Rs493 billion to Rs503 billion.

Key highlights of the development allocations include Rs183 billion earmarked for new development schemes and Rs45 billion proposed for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) fund intended for MNAs and MPAs.

Each divisional headquarters city is expected to receive a Rs7 billion development package.

The education sector’s development allocation is proposed to rise from Rs32 billion to Rs38 billion, while the health sector’s budget may increase from Rs18 billion to Rs21 billion.