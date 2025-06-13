Budget 2025-26: Sindh govt announces salary, pension increase

KARACHI: The Sindh government presented its 2025-26 budget on Friday, announcing a salary increase of up to 12 percent for government employees along with an 8 percent pension hike.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also serves as the Finance Minister, outlined the key proposals during the budget presentation.

In his budget speech, the chief minister proposed a salary increase of up 12 percent for government employees in Grades 1 to 16, while officers in Grades 17 to 22 will see a 10 percent increment.

Additionally, all government employees will benefit from a 10 percent ad-hoc allowance to help alleviate the impact of rising living costs.

The chief minister said that pensioners will receive an 8 percent hike in their pensions. The Sindh government also announced an enhanced conveyance allowance for persons with disabilities as part of its inclusive measures.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a Rs3,451.87 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 on Friday, amid loud protests and outcry by opposition parties.

CM Murad Ali Shah announced that Rs523.73 billion has been earmarked for the education sector and Rs326.5 billion for health services in the upcoming fiscal year.

He stated that 475 new development schemes, including renewable energy and clean drinking water projects, would be launched across flood-affected and underdeveloped areas.