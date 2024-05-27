Budget 2025: NA session ‘summoned’ on June 5

ISLAMABAD: The budget 2025 session of the National Assembly (NA) likely to be summoned on June 5, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The NA budget session will commence on June 5 at 5pm and the budget 2025 will likely be presented before the house on June 7.

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Finance Bill 2025 before the house, while the discussion on the budget will commence from June 10, the sources said.

According to sources, the initial estimate for expenditures on interest and loans is Rs 9,700 billion, while the initial estimate for subsidies is Rs 1,500 billion.

Sources said that the estimate for tax revenue is over Rs 11,000 billion, with direct taxes expected to contribute Rs 5,300 billion and federal excise duty expected to contribute Rs 680 billion.

Sales tax is likely to generate over Rs 3,850 billion, while customs duty is expected to generate over Rs 1,100 billion, sources said.