Budget 2026-27 presentation likely delayed until 12 June

The federal budget 2026-27 is unlikely to be presented on 10 June as previously anticipated, with government sources indicating that the schedule has been revised due to time constraints and pending procedural requirements.

According to reports, the Economic Survey is yet to be presented, while a cabinet meeting must also be held to approve the budget proposals before they can be tabled in Parliament.

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As a result, the National Assembly is expected to be convened on short notice on 12 June, when the federal budget is now likely to be presented.

Government sources further revealed that the budget process will be expedited, with the parliamentary debate expected to be limited in duration. The government aims to complete the budget’s passage and secure parliamentary approval within a shortened timeframe ahead of the observance of the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Officials maintain that the compressed schedule is intended to ensure the timely completion of all legislative procedures before the religious observances begin.

An official announcement regarding the revised budget timetable is expected following the necessary cabinet approvals.

The development came after the PPP had recently sought time from the government to review its budget proposals, while the government had assured its inclusion in the budget-making process.