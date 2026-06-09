Budget 2026-27 to be presented on 12 June

The federal budget 2026-27 will be presented in the National Assembly on June 12, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan have been summoned for tomorrow. The federal government will present budget 2026-27 on June 12.

The budget was supposed to be unveiled before the lower house of the Parliament on June 10, but due to ‘issues’ between the PML-N and PPP, the presentation was delayed.

Earlier, reports citing government sources said the Economic Survey is yet to be presented, while a cabinet meeting must also be held to approve the budget proposals before they can be tabled in Parliament.

Government sources further revealed that the budget process will be expedited, with the parliamentary debate expected to be limited in duration. The government aims to complete the budget’s passage and secure parliamentary approval within a shortened time frame ahead of the observance of the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

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Officials maintain that the compressed schedule is intended to ensure the timely completion of all legislative procedures before the religious observances begin.

An official announcement regarding the revised budget timetable is expected following the necessary cabinet approvals.

The development came after the PPP had recently sought time from the government to review its budget proposals, while the government had assured its inclusion in the budget-making process.