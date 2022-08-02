Budget deficit amounted to Rs 3468b in 2021-22: Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry has issued the financial report for the fiscal year 2021-22. The budget deficit was Rs 3468, while the trade deficit amounted to $49.5 billion, ARY News reported.

The report issued by the Finance Ministry shows that the budget deficit for the year 2021-22 was Rs 3468 billion. The country’s exports were $32.5 billion, while the imports were $72 billion, the report said.

The report said that a total of $31.2 billion were received in remittances in the fiscal year 2021-22. International investment in the country amounted to $1.8 billion, it added.

The Finance Ministry told that the foreign reserves in the country, as of July 25, were $14.3 billion, while the dollar exchange rate was Rs 229.88. The dollar rate on 23 July 2021 was 162.33, it added.

According to the report taxed income in the fiscal year 2021-22 amounted to Rs 6126 billion while a total of Rs1124 billion was collected as non-taxed income.

In February 2022, the Finance ministry released details of the federal budget, highlighting that the deficit increased by Rs459 billion in six months of the fiscal year 2021-22 despite an increase in tax collection.

According to details shared by the ministry, the budget deficit had risen to Rs1852 billion during the six months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

