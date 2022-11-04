Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Budget deficit soars by 54% from July-September – report

test

Pakistan’s budget deficit in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022-23 has alarmingly soared to Rs 808 billion, which is 54% higher than the corresponding months last year, ARY News reported. 

The budget deficit in July-September last year was Rs 438 billion.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan’s budget deficit went by 54% with an alarming deficit of Rs 808 billion. The government’s income from July-September was Rs2,016 billion, and the cumulative expenses of the country were Rs2,835 billion.

A total of Rs234 billion was collected as non-taxed income, while FBR collected a total of Rs1,782, the report added.  A total of Rs953 billion were spent on paying interest on loans taken by the country, it added.

The finance ministry told that a total of Rs312 billion was spent on the defence budget. The country’s GDP’s total volume was Rs78,197 billion. The country took a total of Rs808 billion in loans in the first trimester of the fiscal year 2022-23, the report added.

The government also collected a total of Rs47 billion as the petroluem levy from July-September. Another Rs642 billion were collected as sales tax, and Rs79 billion as federal excise duty, the report added.

Also Read: Budget deficit likely to swell by Rs3,797 billion in FY2022-23

The report added that the federal government gave a total of Rs880 billion to provinces. A total of Rs437 billion were given to Punjab, Rs214 billion to Sindh, Rs145 billion to KP and Rs82 billion to Balochistan.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.