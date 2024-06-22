Budget debate: Shutdown IPPs to save billions, Hanif Abbasi demands

ISLAMABAD: The independent power producers (IPPs) have earned billions of rupees, closed them to save billions, PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi said in the National Assembly.

Taking part in budget debate, PML-N lawmaker said that the money is not being recovered from the IPPs and salaried class is being overburdened.

“Shutdown these IPPs they have already minted billions of rupees,” he said.

“We have to save the country, not the IPPs. The IPPs have earned billions of rupees even during the economic emergency,” Hanif Abbasi said during budget debate.

MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal said that the country has been indebted by those who run the country, while it is public that have to give sacrifice in hard time.

He said 78,000 billion being demanded from the public, “Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and the PTI’s founder should lead the way,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif should donate his Raiwind Palace, Asif Zardari one of his Bilawal Houses and the PTI’s founder his Bani Galla,” he said.

He said 71 percent capacity charges being paid in the power sector. ” 1700 billions have been allocated for the power companies, which are even not generating the electricity,” Mustafa Kamal said.

He demanded the government to revisit the agreement with the power companies.