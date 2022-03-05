Saturday, March 5, 2022
Web Desk

Buffalo shows amazing bravery; video goes viral

An inspirational video of a buffalo saving itself from lions and a crocodile attack at the same time is viral across social media.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

In the video, the buffalo is chased by a pride of lions and goes into the water. As it was swimming for safety, the animal encountered a crocodile suddenly. It manages to escape from that attack as well. It defended itself from the cats until a herd of buffaloes come to its help.

The social media users heaped praise on the animal’s survival instincts. Here’s what they had to say.

His two-minute and nine-second viral video has over 7,500 videos. There are more than 500 likes on it.

Previously, a viral video showed the intense moment a lion was attacked by a group of buffaloes when the jungle king grabbed the neck of a buffalo in a bid to hunt it down.

It showed the lion while grabbing the neck of a buffalo that consistently resisted to free itself from the lion’s grip. It surrounded the lion which led the predator to run away from there to save the life.

Web Desk

