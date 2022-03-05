Buffalo shows amazing bravery; video goes viral

An inspirational video of a buffalo saving itself from lions and a crocodile attack at the same time is viral across social media.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

In the video, the buffalo is chased by a pride of lions and goes into the water. As it was swimming for safety, the animal encountered a crocodile suddenly. It manages to escape from that attack as well. It defended itself from the cats until a herd of buffaloes come to its help.

This video best illustrates the life of Zimbabweans.

The buffalo is the citizen, the lions are the State, the river is @SADC_News & the crocodiles are SADC leaders.

Until Zimbabweans stop fighting individual battles through unity of all citizens, lions will feast on them daily! pic.twitter.com/khKWYxbctS — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) October 19, 2019

The social media users heaped praise on the animal’s survival instincts. Here’s what they had to say.

Superb turns of events. 👍👍 — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) November 29, 2020

Brothers to the Left

Brothers to the Right

Together We Win

Together we,Fight — Snehal Saran (@snehal_saran) November 30, 2020

Very nice Video — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) November 30, 2020

His two-minute and nine-second viral video has over 7,500 videos. There are more than 500 likes on it.

WATCH – Heartbreaking video: Mother duck sacrifices life to save ducklings

Previously, a viral video showed the intense moment a lion was attacked by a group of buffaloes when the jungle king grabbed the neck of a buffalo in a bid to hunt it down.

Mother’s courage👌

Shared by NIFL pic.twitter.com/V7kjvOLv5f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 8, 2021

It showed the lion while grabbing the neck of a buffalo that consistently resisted to free itself from the lion’s grip. It surrounded the lion which led the predator to run away from there to save the life.

Comments