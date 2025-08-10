New slayer takes the lead in fresh Buffy the Vampire Slayer BTS footage

The first look at the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been revealed in a behind-the-scenes video from the set, showing Ryan Kiera Armstrong in action as the franchise’s newest slayer alongside returning star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The video confirms that production on the pilot episode has begun, although Hulu has not yet given the reboot a full series order.

In the footage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong steps into the lead role once held by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will return in a recurring role to reprise her iconic character.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, best known for her work in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, leads a cast that also includes Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso and Jack Cutmore-Scott.



The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer is written and directed by Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, who also serve as showrunners.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao is directing the pilot and serving as an executive producer alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui and Dolly Parton. The production is backed by 20th Television and Searchlight Television.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, created by Joss Whedon, aired from 1997 to 2003 and followed Sarah Michelle Gellar’s portrayal of a young woman balancing school life with her destiny as a hunter of demons and vampires.

Also Read: What Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to change in the Buffy revival

The series became a cult hit, with a cast including Alyson Hannigan, Michelle Trachtenberg, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter.

With Ryan Kiera Armstrong taking the lead and Sarah Michelle Gellar returning, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot aims to bring a fresh chapter while staying true to the spirit of the original.