Bugonia: Emma Stone film Slips at the Box Office

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, offers a unique blend of sci-fi and dark comedy. Critics praised it, and viewers lauded its unique charm; however, the film never translated those reactions into good box office results. It steadily crept into cinemas and is now nearing the end of its theatrical run, falling well short of the break-even point.

Currently, the film has earned $32.7 million globally, with approximately 51.6% coming from the US market, totaling $16.9 million. In fact, it slightly outperformed Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune, Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses, and the horror sequel The Strangers Chapter 2; however, for a movie led by Emma Stone and produced by a renowned director, this success was apparently weaker than many had hoped.

However, on October 24, Bugonia debuted in a few US cinemas before being widely launched in 2,043 theaters a week later. Box Office Mojo reported that the film made $5 million in its second weekend of wide release.

Moreover, since then, it kept making over a million dollars every weekend, though only slightly and never consistently, as the number of cinemas continued to decline. The film made $3.4 million in its third weekend, $1.6 million in its fourth, and for the first time, less in its fifth.