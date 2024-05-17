Builder dupes property buyers of Rs 350mn

HYDERABAD: The citizens who hail from different cities across Pakistan were duped by a real estate builder of Rs 350 million [Rs 35 crore], ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the received details, a total of 350 citizens from different cities across Pakistan, majorly from Hyderabad, were allegedly paid a sum of Rs 350 million to the builder as payment for their residential property.

However, the builders of the private housing society fled after taking all the money from the citizen’s from different citizens across Pakistan.

In response, the victims gathered in front of the Hyderabad Press Club to record their protest, raising slogans against the scam.

The protestors blamed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the fraudulent private housing scheme, which has jeopardized their lifetime savings.

The victims are demanding the immediate arrest of the fraudster and the return of their hard earned money.

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore claimed to have arrested two individuals, including a woman, involved in trafficking and visa fraud.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused Usman Ahmed, and his wife were apprehended from different locations in Lahore for allegedly being involved in a visa scam and for facilitating individuals’ visas to travel abroad.

The accused purportedly accepted substantial sums of money from the plaintiff under the guise of arranging a student visa for their son to Canada, amounting to millions.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Usman Ahmed absconded after taking Rs 1.1 million from the complainant, as confirmed by an FIA spokesperson.

In a separate instance, Usman’s wife purportedly received Rs 500,000 from the victim with the promise of facilitating a visa to travel to Saudi Arabia.

However, investigations suggest that the accused individuals failed to fulfill their promises and subsequently went into hiding.

Responding to these developments, the FIA spokesperson announced the arrest of the accused and the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the matter.