'Building is Safe': Rimpa Plaza management clarifies status after Gul Plaza fire

KARACHI: Rimpa Plaza, located immediately adjacent to the Gul Plaza shopping mall, is completely safe and poses no risk; all speculations regarding damage to the building are totally baseless, the building management stated, according to ARY News.

Responding to rumours surrounding potential damage to Rimpa Plaza caused by the Gul Plaza fire, management member Naeem Ahmed clarified to ARY News that the structure remains secure.

Ahmed explained that while a wall of the Rimpa Plaza parking ramp was destroyed due to the horrific fire next door, the damage will not affect the building’s overall structural integrity.

He emphasized that there is no danger to the plaza and labeled the ongoing speculation as completely false.

He urged the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors regarding the building’s condition.

Furthermore, Ahmed revealed that management intentionally tore down a wall of Rimpa Plaza to assist in the rescue operation at Gul Plaza, an action that saved as many as 100 lives.

He also informed the press that 17,000 liters of water were deployed from Rimpa Plaza to help extinguish the flames engulfing Gul Plaza.

Rescue operation may take more days

The operation at the fire-ravaged Gul Plaza is expected to continue for several more days, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said on Tuesday, highlighting the challenges faced by rescue teams working amid unstable debris and lingering flames.

“This is a very large area, and the fire can flare up while removing debris,” Khan said, emphasizing the risks involved. “We are taking all precautions while trying to bring this operation to a conclusion.”

The chief fire officer explained that teams have been working non-stop for the past three days, conducting searches on the first and second floors. “The heat on the second floor was intense, forcing us to halt the search in some areas,” he added.

Khan also confirmed that 32 vehicles were removed from the rooftop parking area overnight to facilitate ongoing operations. “On the first day, the intensity of the fire was such that a close-range operation was impossible,” he said, noting the extraordinary efforts of the firefighting teams.

“One of our firefighters has already been martyred in the line of duty. Despite criticism, our teams are working beyond capacity to manage this large-scale operation,” Khan said. He added that yesterday, significant cash recovered during the rescue operation was handed over to relevant authorities.

Authorities continue to urge patience as the painstaking search for victims and safe removal of debris proceeds, with safety and structural concerns remaining the top priority.

Death toll reaches 27

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso on Tuesday said that rescue and recovery operations at Gul Plaza are continuing, with all relevant institutions working together at the site.

Speaking to the media, the DC South confirmed that 85 missing persons have so far been reported at the help desk, while 27 deaths have been officially verified. He added that 52 families have submitted DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

“We are making every possible effort to complete the identification process at the earliest,” Khoso said, expressing solidarity with the affected families. “We share the grief of the victims’ families and pray that someone may still be found alive under the debris.”

The deputy commissioner said debris removal is being carried out carefully and technically, warning that the operation will take time. He urged families of missing persons to report to the designated help desk or contact the official numbers.

Khoso further revealed that a report has been sought from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) regarding the structural integrity of Rimpa Plaza, adding that a decision will be made based on the findings.

He noted that one portion of the Gul Plaza building is extremely weak, while another section remains relatively stable, and advised traders to stay away from vulnerable areas.