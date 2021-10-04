This 14-storey building is home to entire town population

The Alaska state of the United States has a town named Whittier where the entire population of 200 people are living in a single 14-storey building.

A foreign news agency has reported that the building, named The Begich Tower, is home to the owner, government officers and a police officer as well.

The entire population can get their hands on all kinds of facilities including a police station, grocery store, church and a school as well. The educational centre is connected to a tunnel of the West tower’s ground floor.

The students can go to school while avoiding the freezing cold winter due to the unique design.

The reason for the availability of all kinds of facilities in the single building is that it served as a military barrack. It was constructed during the second world war and 1956.

Alaska is reported to have unpredictable weather. The windows have blown up to 60 miles per hour and snowfall reaches 250 inches and sometimes 400 inches in the past as well. It justifies the reason of the Alaska locals living in the building with every facility at its helm as they are confined to their homes due to the extreme weather conditions.

Watch: This 10-storey building erected in just over a day

As far as the residents are concerned, the locals living inside the building know each other due to the small population and are seen moving about and even going to work in their even when they go on business.

It makes it easy for the students to avail the teacher’s help for studies and people can contact the police sheriff easily as well.

Even if the residents are not friends with each other, they are willing to help each other in their time of need.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!