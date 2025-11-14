Bukhingham palace releases new portrait of King Charles on his 77th birthday

Bukhingham palace has released a heartwarming new portrait of King Charles on his 77th birthday.

On Friday, November 14, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to release the striking new portrait of the British monarch.

In the photo, King Charles could be seen standing in the grounds of the estate, in front of the impressive royal residence.

He looked dapper in a casual attire consisting of a beige rain jacket and trousers which he paired with a blue shirt. The King is seen gently leaning on a traditional countryside walking stick in his left hand, which he has been using for some time.

The previously unseen photo was taken by royal photographer Millie Pilkington on the King’s Sandringham Estate.

“77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday,” the palace wrote along the image.

The monarch – who is said to be workaholic- has travelled to South Wales with Queen Camilla on his special day to carry out a series of engagements.

The royal couple is scheduled to meet members of the local community at Cyfarthfa Castle during the visit, highlighting and celebrating the region’s rich heritage, vibrant arts, and culture.