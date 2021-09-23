Video: This bulb, car are in perfect working condition for over 100 years

We often hear our elders and shopkeepers say that the products of yesteryears have better durability and value than those being launched at present.

ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir, showed a light bulb and a car that are in perfect working condition for more than 100 years.

The bulb is in perfect working condition for the past 120 years at a fire station in the United States. It had set a Guinness World Record back in 1971 as well.

Moreover, the car is seen travelling on German roads since 1894. Made by Mercedes-Benz, the vehicle travels at a slow pace of 29 mph and comes with two gears and brakes each.

Nida said that people save money to buy quality items from famous brands that they think of working for a long period but it does not always happen.

She went on to say that people get surprised by low-cost items because of their durability. She added that people tend to judge items by their cover.

The hosts said that they tend to last longer due to the care it goes into.