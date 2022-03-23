Bulgari builds World’s thinnest watch

A luxury jewellery making company Bulgari has built the world’s thinnest mechanical watch named Octo Finissimo Ultra, which has a thickness of only 0.07in, Daily Mail reported.

The case of the watch is crafted from sandblasted titanium while the back is made from tungsten carbide a material that’s often used to make industrial drill bits.

The luxury watch costs a whopping amount of $440,000 which converts to Rs79,838,000.

According to Daily Mail, the company Bulgari spent three years developing the watch.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra has taken over Piaget’s Altiplano Ultimate Concept, the previous record holder, by 0.007 inches (0.2mm).

“Can we do it? No sooner was the question asked three years ago than our teams answered: how are we going to do it?” said Manging Director of Bulgari’s Watch Division Antoine Pin.

Also Read: Swatch plans fitness-based touch wristwatch

He added that “This ability to meet challenges is embedded in the brand’s DNA.”

The MD added “As for the word “ultra”, it expresses this desire to go beyond the limits, to play with extremes, an idea that we love in-house!”

According to Watchonista, Bulgari took out a total of eight patent applications to develop the watch.

Comments