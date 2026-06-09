SOFIA: Bulgaria’s newly appointed defence minister, Dimitar Stoyanov, said on Tuesday his country would no longer provide arms to ​Ukraine and urged Moscow and Kyiv to sit down ‌at the negotiating table to end the war, the BTA news agency reported.

Bulgaria, a NATO and European Union member state that holds a strategic position ​on the Black Sea, sent Ukraine anti-tank missiles, armoured ​vehicles, mortars, anti-aircraft guns and howitzers in 2024 and ⁠2025, as well as infantry weapons, after a change in ​policy course.

In 2022 and 2023 it did not officially export weapons ​and ammunition to Ukraine, but instead exported to mostly European intermediaries, with Bulgarian officials saying they could not control what buyers did with these ​exports.

“It is not planned for the Bulgarian side to provide ​more weapons to the Ukrainian army,” Stoyanov said while presenting the priorities of ‌his ⁠ministry.

“We have already stated clearly that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield … ; it is time to seek a just peace that is determined by both sides.”

There ​was no immediate ​response from Kyiv.

In ⁠March, Ukraine and Bulgaria struck a 10-year bilateral security cooperation agreement that includes joint defence production, ​intelligence sharing, and an energy corridor designed to ​route ⁠up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually to Ukraine.

Bulgaria’s government, led by former president Rumen Radev, was sworn in last month. ⁠Radev ​was known for his pro-Russian stance, but ​pledged to follow pro-EU policies after he was sworn in.