Bulgarian blind mystic Baba Vanga predictions for 2023

Bulgarian blind mystic Baba Vanga who is said to have correctly predicted the 9/11 terror attacks made five shocking predictions for 2023.

Baba Vanga, known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”, claimed that she was given a very rare gift from God to see into the future after she mysteriously lost her vision at the age of 12 during a massive storm.

Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangelia Gushterov, began “predicting” the future as a local soothsayer. Soon, the news of her “psychic ability” spread and hundreds of people started queuing up outside her home.

With a pinch of salt in mind, here are Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2023:

Earth’s orbit to change

One of Baba Vanga’s 2023 predictions is that somehow the Earth’s orbit will “change”.

Our planet remains in a fine balance in the cosmos, with even the slightest shift potentially massively changing the climate.

If this prediction for 2023 comes true, there could be devastating consequences.

If the Earth move any closer to the sun, we would face increased radiation and a massive increase in temperatures. On the other hand, if the planet moves further away, the world could plunge into an ice age and increase hours of darkness.

Solar Tsunami

Baba Vanga’s second prediction for 2023 is said to be a solar storm on a scale never before seen.

Solar storms are bursts of energy from the sun which send electrical charges, magnetic fields and radiation toward Earth. They can be as powerful as billions of nuclear bombs.

However, the space weather is often simply seen as a pretty phenomenon in the sky such as the Northern Lights.

The more powerful storms predicted by Baba Vanga could result in damage to technology, and could even lead to mass blackouts and communication failures.

Such events have often been described as the “Dark Ages”.

Bioweapons

Baba Vanga is also claimed to have prophesied that a “big country” will carry out bioweapons research on people.

It is claimed that hundreds of thousands of people could die as a result of such experiments.

The Biological Weapons Convention of the United Nations effectively bans such experiments.

Despite this, there are some countries that are feared to be running potential bioweapons divisions secretly.

Nuclear explosion

Baba Vanga is also claimed to have warmed about a nuclear power plant explosion in 2023.

There are fears of a disaster in Ukraine as Kyiv accuses Moscow of “nuclear blackmail”.

Russia remains in control of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as the war continues to unfold around them.

End of births

In her last prediction for 2023, Baba Vanga is said to have claimed that natural births could be banned and humans would grow in labs.

Leaders and medical experts would be able to decide who is born while parents would be able to customise their traits and appearance – like hair colour and eye colour.

This is definitely one of the more outlandish predictions from Baba Vanga.

Baba Vanga predictions for future

The Bulgarian mystic also claimed that in 2025, Europe will be left mostly uninhabited; in 2028, mankind will discover a new power source and walk on Venus and sea levels will rise in 2033.

She further claimed that 2288 will see the creation of time travel, by 3797 all humans will have left Earth, in 4599, mankind achieves immortality, and humanity leaves the known universe in 5078.

