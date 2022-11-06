Bullet splinters from Imran Khan’s right leg removed: hospital

LAHORE: The splinters of bullet were removed from the right leg of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The bullet shards were removed in a surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, after the PTI chairman was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad on Thursday.

“There were four fragments of bullet in Imran Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” Shaukat Khanum Hospital said in a clarification statement.

“A splinter of bullet was not removed from his left leg,” hospital stated.

“Imran Khan’s surgery was conducted to remove bullet particles from his body,” hospital stated. “His condition is rapidly improving,” according to the statement.

Imran Khan is likely to get discharged from hospital today.

He underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, to remove bullet fragments which was continued for one and a half hours.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

A party official was killed in the Thursday attack in Wazirabad.

