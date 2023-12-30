Bulletproof vehicles for provincial IGPs sought

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector-Generals of Police (IGPs) of all four provinces and Islamabad have sought bulletproof vehicles from the Centre for security, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the IGPs of all four provinces penned down letters to federal government, seeking bulletproof vehicles.

Meanwhile, sources claimed, the Threat Assessment Committee also recommended providing such a vehicle to Islamabad Inspector General. The committee noted that not a single bulletproof vehicle was provided to federal police.

Sources further claimed that the threat assessment committee also opposed providing police security to former federal minister Shahzain Bugti.