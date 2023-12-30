24.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Bulletproof vehicles for provincial IGPs sought

Zulqarnain Haider
By Zulqarnain Haider
|

TOP NEWS

Zulqarnain Haider
Zulqarnain Haider

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector-Generals of Police (IGPs) of all four provinces and Islamabad have sought bulletproof vehicles from the Centre for security, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the IGPs of all four provinces penned down letters to federal government, seeking bulletproof vehicles.

Meanwhile, sources claimed, the Threat Assessment Committee also recommended providing such a vehicle to Islamabad Inspector General. The committee noted that not a single bulletproof vehicle was provided to federal police.

Sources further claimed that the threat assessment committee also opposed providing police security to former federal minister Shahzain Bugti.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.