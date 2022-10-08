Bullish week in KSE-100 index with 957 points gain – Weekly PSX report

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a bullish trend throughout the ongoing week, and gained 957 points to surpass the 42,000 points threshold, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index of PSX rose by 2.32% in the current week to trade at 42085 points.

The market spiked by 957 points, as shares worth Rs2.17 crores were traded in the market. The weekly volume of the market was recorded at Rs52.39 crores.

The market capitalization increased by Rs80 to settle at Rs6862 billion.

The lowest threshold of the market in the current week was 41092 points while the highest was 42390.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also gained 585 points and traded at 42,196 points. While on Wednesday the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 205 points and is trading at 41,555 points.

