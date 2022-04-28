Bully sets boy on fire by hitting him with burning ball

A six-year-old boy in the United States suffered burns on his face and legs when a bully hit him with a burning ball.

A foreign news agency WNBC reported second and third-degree burns were on the victim Dominick Krankall’s face and legs.

His sister Kayla Deegan, in an interview, said that the untoward incident happened when her brother was playing with other children in the backyard of their home

The news agency reported that an eight-year-old went into the shed and brought gasoline and lighters.

“As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner, and in a matter of seconds, he came back around the corner screaming, saying ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire,'” Kayla Deegan claimed.

Read More: Boy sets himself on fire after being stopped from filming TikTok video

She alleged that the bully threw the flaming ball at her brother’s face. She added that the eight-year-old watched as her brother was burning.

Krankall’s mother Maria Rua said her son has been the target of bullying by the eight-year-old for more than a year.

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die,” she said.

She denied that he was playing with fire when the incident unfolded.

The report mentioned that the boy will make a recovery from his injuries as there was minimal scars.

Comments