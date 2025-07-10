Five of a family dead as vehicle plunges into ravine in KP’s Buner

BUNER: At least five members of a family lost their lives as a vehicle plunged into ravine in Mandanr tehsil of Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in Zoro Dera area of Buner district killing five members of the family including four women and 12 year child.

The incident also injured eight other, who have been rushed to Dagar hospital, the rescue officials added.

Earlier, a school van plunged into a ravine, leaving 30 people, including schoolchildren, injured near Chakhar in the Jhelum Valley.

According to police spokesperson, the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hattian Bala for treatment.

The police officials stated, the condition of the van driver and two children remains critical, raising concerns about their recovery.

In a separate incident, four people, including a minor, lost their lives and two others were injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in a remote Sheerani area of Darazinda. According to locals, a family was returning from the popular tourist destination, Almar Kalan, when their car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a seven-year-old child. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical officials confirmed that they are in stable condition.