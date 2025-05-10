China strongly urges India-Pakistan to return to track of political settlement

BEIJING: China on Saturday strongly urged both India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability and return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means.

“China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said following the continued escalation between the two countries.

“We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tension,” the spokesperson added.

He said that this will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end, he added.

Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” in response to the blatant Indian aggression, state media Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

According to the Radio, Pakistan has destroyed the BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India.

Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India. Pakistan has also destroyed an airbase at Udhampur and an airfield at Pathankot.

All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and mosques are being targeted.

Brigade Headquarters “K G Top”

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been ruined completely.

Through a cyber attack, 70% electricity grid of India has been made dysfunctional.