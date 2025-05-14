PM Shehbaz visits frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to the frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos during the ongoing Maarka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), reaffirming his support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

During his visit to the Pasrur Garrison near Sialkot, the prime minister met with officers and soldiers actively participating in the military operation, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The PM praised their unwavering dedication and valor in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The prime minister was flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar,

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Corps Commander Sialkot, and other senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

In a show of continued support for all branches of the military, the prime minister is scheduled to visit various air bases and naval bases in the coming days to meet with personnel from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the conduct of the battle and the current operational preparedness of the Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, fortified by the unwavering resolve of the nation, defended the motherland in a heroic manner and dealt a decisive blow to the adversary’s dastardly aggression. History will eternally record, how within few hours, Pakistan’s defenders extinguished India’s unprovoked aggression with unmatched precision and resolve,” PM Shehbaz said while commending the Armed Forces on their exemplary performance in the Marka-e-Haq and Operartion Bunyanum Marsoos

Interacting with officers and brave men at the frontline, the prime minister lauded their high morale, exceptional professionalism, and unflinching readiness.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan takes immense pride in its brave sons who akk are the crown jewels of the nation. He said that the blatant aggression against innocent civilians resulting into martyrdom of children, women and elderly and calling them terrorists is utterly shameful and against all international laws, norms and morality.

PM Shehbaz said that despite Pakistan’s offer of neutral investigations, India deliberately evaded such a path, as they had nothing to prove and based on a false pretext and bloated arrogance and ego, launched the offensive, for which it has got a very befitting response.

“Our martyers have always been our pride and the nation shall eternally remain indebted to them.”

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Chief of Army Staff and Corps Commander Gujranwala.