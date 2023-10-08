30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Kurulus Omsan lead actor Burak Ozcivit lands in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Renowned Turkish Kurulus Omsan series lead actor Burak Ozcivit, has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day visit.

Burak Ozcivit has reached Karachi for the launch of a Pakistani brand of perfume.

Speaking through a translator, as he only conversed in Turkish, Burak said that this was his first time in Karachi. “I had planned to come here two years ago also, but those plans could not materialise.”

“I came straight from my shoot to the airport to reach here, and when I return, I will again go directly to my shoot,” he added.

He said that he would love to work in Pakistani films or a Turkiye-Pakistan co-production.

Before this, the Turkish actor had informed about his visit to Pakistan while sharing an Instagram story.

Earlier, the main characters of Ertugrul Ghazi also visited Pakistan.

Burak Ozcivit, known for his role in the historical series “Kurulus Osman,” based on the life of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, Osman Ghazi, has received worldwide recognition. The fifth season of the series premiered on October 4th.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.