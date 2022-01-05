VIDEO: Burger King employee attacked over apparent delay in order

In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera assaulting a Burger King employee in New York City over an apparent delay in their order.

According to the police, the incident took place last month at Burger King’s Linden Boulevard outlet in Brooklyn.

The men first complained their food was not made fast enough. All of a sudden, both started assaulting a 22-year-old employee.

The CCTV footage of the manhandling has now been released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Twitter.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

NYPD has asked people to come forward if they had any information about the two suspects. Identification was a problem as their faces were covered in the video.

It is reported that one of the men flashed a knife during the assault. But any serious injury was prevented due to the timely intervention of two other employees who came to the victim’s aid.

Immediately after the assault, the two suspects ran off, while the victim was treated by an emergency medical team.

