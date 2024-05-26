Burglary bid goes wrong as boy killed after shop catches fire

A 12-year-old boy was burned to death as the shop he along with his two accomplices were burgling caught fire.

The incident occurred in India’s Jharkhand when the three suspected thieves entered a shop in the dark and used a candle to search for valuables, an Indian media outlet reported.

While the boy identified as Amit Turi was charred to death in the fire, his other accomplice suffered 70% burns when the fertiliser and seed shop caught fire allegedly from a candle they were using in the dark.

The injured suspect was identified as 15-year-old Badal Bhuiyan while the third accomplice, identified as 12-year-old Sagar Turi escaped the scene without sustaining injuries in the fire, a police official said.

“Balumath Police reached the site and a firefighting vehicle was called to control the blaze. The shop was completely gutted. We are investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the break-in. Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the three thieves may have lit a candle, leading to the fire,” he added.

According to the official, the injured suspect was moved to the community health centre and was later transferred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Sagar Turi is at large since the incident.

