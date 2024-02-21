28.9 C
Burkina Faso's military junta suspends export permits for gold

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s military junta has suspended the issuance of export permits for artisanal and semi-mechanised gold and other precious commodities with immediate effect, it said.

“This suspension follows the need to clean up the sector and reflects the government’s desire to better organise the marketing of gold and other precious substances,” it said in a statement dated Feb. 20.

Mining groups who have material to export are invited to reach out to the National Society for Precious Commodities (SONAP) for compensation, it added.

