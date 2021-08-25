We’d be notified if somebody cut trees in smart forest, says PM Imran Khan

When we accomplish our target of 10 billion trees the fate of this country will change for good, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the inauguration ceremony of country’s first smart forest at Sheikhupura’s Rakh Jhok Forest, ARY News reported.

We would be notified if someone tried to cut down the trees in the smart forest, PM Imran Khan said, noting that even as the people first jested about the smart lockdown amid Covid waves, but now they commend how Pakistan handled the global pandemic.

To carry out the execution and to accomplish such big projects we have to burn the bridges, he said. To take the first step in such matters is the hardest thing to do but once you have started on something, no one can stop you from achieving it, PM said.

It is with deep sorrow that we have seen in our lifetime the destruction of the country’s forest depriving the people of nature, clean water, and a clear atmosphere, The PM said.

According to the government, Rakh Jhok Forest is a biodiverse project of Ravi Urban Development Authority.

Stretching over 3,071 acres and with 10 million plants, the smart forest will be laced with sensors and surveillance systems in line with modern agriculture, for the protection of the trees.

The prime minister inaugurated the smart forest by planting a sapling. On the occasion, he was given a briefing by the officials about the project.

