Bus carrying 29 plunges into ravine in Mansehra

GILGIT: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying 29 passengers plunged into ravine near Mansehra, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred near Manshera on Hazara Motorway when the bus traveling from Ghizer to Rawalpindi fell into a ravine..

According to police, the tire of the bus burst and it fell into the ravine, fire also broke out in the bus due to a short circuit.

Police officials said rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and rescued all passengers, who were later shifted to a safe location.

No casualties have been reported, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

In a separate incident, at least 13 including children dead as a mini truck carrying a family plunged into a ravine in Punj Pir area of Khushab.

As per details, the incident occurred in Punj Pir where a minitruck fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including 5 children and four others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials stated that the deceased belonged to the same family, and were traveling from Bannu to Wadi Soon in Khushab when the accident occurred.

The eyewitnesses said that the driver took a sharp turn when the vehicle was at high speed and skidded off the road into the ravine.