Bus carrying wedding guests overturns in Jaranwala, injures 14

JARANWALA: A bus carrying wedding guests (baratis) overturned near Mandi Bachiana, leaving 14 people injured, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the Jaranwala bound bus which was heading to Nankana Sahib lost control and overturned due to a tie rod damage.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and were provided medical assistance.

In a similar incident, woman was killed, while eight others injured as van overturned near Suhawa Jhelum.

The incident occurred near Suhawa on GT Road in Jhelum, where a speeding passenger van overturned, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring eight others, four of whom are in critical condition.

According to rescue sources, among the injured are a mother from Lahore and her three daughters.

The van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore when the incident took place.

In a separate incident, a woman was killed and several others sustained injuries as a wedding party bus overturned at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that the bus carrying guests of the party wedding overturned near the at Shahrah-e-Faisal, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring 16 others.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Drig Road to Mahmoodabad. According to an eye witness, the bus suffered the accident in a bid to save a car trying to overtake it.