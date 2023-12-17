Transporters slash fares after decrease in petroleum prices

LAHORE: The transporters in Lahore have brought down their fares by 5 to 10 percent after the latest reduction in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary said that transporters were asked to reduce the bus fares in proportion to the reduction in petrol and now they have agreed to decrease the fares.

The secretary said a new fare list was being prepared and it would be provided to transport owners and banners of new fares would also be displayed at bus stands.

The fare of AC bus from Lahore to Layyah reduced by Rs100, Lahore to Bahawalpur by Rs100, Lahore to Multan by Rs200, Lahore to Muzaffargarh by Rs250 and Lahore to Fort Abbas by Rs100.

Meanwhile, the fares from Lahore to Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta have been reduced by Rs200, Rs80, Rs100 and Rs200, respectively.

Pakistanis received a welcome surprise on Friday as the caretaker government announced a significant reduction in prices of petroleum products, slashing the cost of petrol by Rs14 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.50 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the new prices of petrol and HSD are Rs267.34 and Rs276.21.

Furthermore, the prices of kerosene oil and light-diesel oil were reduced by Rs10.14 and Rs11.29 per litre, respectively, to Rs191.02 and Rs164.64.