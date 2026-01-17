9 passengers killed as bus overturns on Makran Coastal Highway

QUETTA: At least nine people were killed and several others injured on Saturday when a passenger bus overturned on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Coastal Highway Aslam Bangulzai, the bus was traveling from Karachi to Jiwani when it met with the accident near the Hudd area. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, causing it to overturn.

SP Bangulzai said that the rescue operation is being carried out with the assistance of the security forces, and Rescue 1122. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Ormara Hospital.

He added that several injured passengers were in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could increase.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Makran Coastal Highway remained suspended for several hours. Rescue and relief operations were ongoing at the site.

The Makran Coastal Highway (N-10), a major route linking Karachi with Gwadar, has been a scene of multiple serious road accidents in recent years.

These include bus overturns, vehicle collisions, brake failures, and crashes involving heavy transport.

According to official rescue data, hundreds of road accidents occurred along the highway in 2024 alone. Between January and December 2024, 532 traffic accidents were reported on the Makran Coastal Highway in the Lasbela and Gwadar regions. These resulted in 43 fatalities and 855 injuries, with rescue services responding repeatedly throughout the year.