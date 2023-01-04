Orange Line bus service lacks facilitates for elderly, specially-abled persons

KARACHI: The Orange Line Bus rapid transit (BRT) system lack facilities for elderly and specially-abled persons, with lifts and automatic escalators still not operational at several service stations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Orange Line Bus Service – named after Abdul Sattar Edhi – lack facilities for elderly and specially-abled persons.

Sources told ARY News that eight lifts and automatic escalators are still not operational at four stations of the bus service.

It is pertinent to mention here that parts of lifts and escalators of the project were stolen before it became operational.

According to Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd (SIDCL), the provincial government has not brought the relevant infrastructure to install the lifts and escalators at the service stations.

Despite spending more than Rs3 billion, the number of daily passengers has not surpassed 4,000 due to lack of facilities.

