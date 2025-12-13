Bus–trailer collision on motorway leaves bus hostess dead, 14 injured

KHANEWAL: A bus hostess was killed and at least 14 passengers were injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer near the Makhdoom Pur Interchange on the M-4 Motorway on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the emergency control room received a distress call reporting a severe collision between a bus, travelling from Lahore to Multan, and a trailer. Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately.

Several passengers were trapped inside the bus after the accident. Rescue personnel successfully evacuated all trapped individuals and provided first aid to nine injured passengers at the scene.

The bus hostess died on the spot, while five passengers sustained critical injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and all injured passengers to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kabirwala.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence and drowsiness. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a four-year-old child was run over by a water tanker in the Farid Colony area of Orangi Town on Wednesday, marking the third such heavy traffic accident of the day, ARY News reported.

The child died on the spot while the police apprised that the accident occurred in the limits of Police Station Momin Abad in Faqeer Colony area.

The police stated that the child was identified as Sufiyan.

On the other hand, the tanker driver ran away from the scene while the police took custody of the tanker.