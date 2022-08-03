Bus Union to block Balochistan roads if demands not met

The All Pakistan Bus Union has announced to block major Highways of Balochistan on August 4 if their demands are not met, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, APBU Chairman Ateeq Khan has said that they will block major Balochistan Highways if their demands are not met. The APBU has demanded the government shut out illegal transport companies, demolish illegitimate toll plazas, and declare Public Transport an Industry.

APBU said that transporters pay a hefty amount of taxes but yet their legitimate demands are being ignored. The Union has been protesting for two days but the government has not done anything, Ateeq Khan said.

Atteq Khan added that Iranian diesel should be opened for public use. The union announced to block major highways of Balochistan if their demands are not met.

The public transporters blocked the Babu Sabu Interchange of Lahore against a hike in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax and a 200 % increase in excise duty.

According to details, the transport owners who came with their long-route buses blocked both roads at the Babu Sabu Interchange. The protest was led by Chairman Transport Action Committee Ismatullah Niazi.

The closure of the roads at the two major entry/exit points of the provincial capital also affected the traffic badly on many other adjoining arteries.

