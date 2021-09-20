Sindh govt announces to bring 50 new buses to Karachi

KARACHI: Following the arrival of 40 buses for the Green Line BRT project, the Sindh government has also announced to bring 50 buses to Karachi under a provincial-funded transport project, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while responding to a query from Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh during the assembly session.

Shaikh said that the chief minister and transport minister have repeatedly claimed to bring buses for Karachi, however, their promises have failed to materialize.

“When will the Orange Line project be inaugurated,” he asked while mentioning that the federal government has fulfilled its promise with Karachiites, bringing 40 buses to Karachi yesterday while 40 more will be brought in the next few days.

To this Chawla said that they would be bringing 50 buses to Karachi, under the Orange Line BRT project.

A cargo vessel carrying a batch of Green Line buses from China, anchored at the Karachi Port on Sunday from where they were offloaded after a ceremony attended by Governor Sindh and federal ministers.

Addressing a ceremony at the Karachi Port for the delivery of the fleet, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: “Another milestone had been achieved with the arrival of the vehicles as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Imran Ismail said the Green Line bus service will provide the best transport facilities to the people of Karachi.