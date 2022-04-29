Bushra Ansari reveals ‘the special moment of life she would like to relive’

Veteran film and TV actor Bushra Ansari appeared in ARY Digital’s Shan e Suhoor for a heartfelt conversation with host Nida Yasir.

One of the most celebrated artists of Pakistan’s entertainment industry with a career spanning over five long decades, Bushra Ansari sat with host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’ for a candid conversation about family, work, and more.

While responding to a question in one of the segments, the ‘Pardes’ actor recalled some of the most beautiful days of her life, back from the 80s decade of ‘PTV’ (Pakistan Television). Ansari said that given a chance she “would love to go back to PTV days, the grand award show that was organized by the platform in 1986.”

“I got my first-ever honor for ‘Best Actress’ in that ceremony, thus it will always be very close to my heart,” she reasoned.

Bushra Ansari – who has performed an array of characters during her illustrious career spanning every possible genre – also told the host that her favorite genre is ‘comedy’. “I’ve essayed both serious and comic roles on TV, but I do enjoy humorous roles more,” she said.

Moreover, during the conversation, Ansari expressed her concern over social media causing irreversible damage to the young generation these days. She believed that since several social applications are providing a chance to make money easily off late, youngsters don’t focus on their studies.

At one point, Ansari also got teary-eyed remembering her late sister Sumbul Shahid who passed away last year.

Bushra Ansari is one of the top legends of the entertainment industry of the country. She was awarded the highest civilian honor of Pakistan – ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ – last year for her contribution to arts.

