‘Don’t give them money but…’: Bushra Ansari’s piece of advice against beggar mafia

Pakistan’s veteran actor Bushra Ansari has shared her two cents on an effective plan to tackle the beggar mafia as well as the cleanliness issues of the country.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Celebrated actor Bushra Ansari turned to her Instagram handle recently suggesting a constructive plan to deal with two of the burning issues of the country together, the beggar mafia on the streets of the metropolitans as well as cleanliness issues in most of the regions.

She reposted a note on her feed urging for municipal committees to be given the right for them to employ the herd of beggars on the streets for the cleaning of the city, in exchange for a hard-earned wage.

“For god s sake at least we can do this .. it’s not a difficult task .. please stop giving money to beggers and take action like this .. it’s a brilliant idea,” she wrote in the caption of the post, advising citizens to provide the beggars with brooms, rather than giving them money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Thousands of social users liked the message and showed their agreement with the veteran’s advice, via the comments section of the post.

‘I’m 67 and…’: Bushra Ansari gets honest about cosmetic procedures