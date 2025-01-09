Bushra Bibi held back-door meetings: ARY talk show host

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi has held back-door meetings, there are three persons dealing it, Muhammad Malik disclosed this in ARY News talks show ‘Khabar’.

Host Muhammad Malik revealed that PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi, has held four meetings so far. “Her first meeting was held on 26, second on 30th December, third on January 1st and fourth on January 05,” the host divulged dates of Bushra Bibi’s back-door meetings in his tv program.

“PTI’s founder has also verified that what Bushra Bibi is doing is correct,” he further said.

Shaikh Waqas Akram, a PTI leader, has denied the news revealed in the talk show.

The disclosure in ARY News talk show comes amid an impression after the second round of talks that the political talks between the government and the PTI were not moving in right direction and facing a deadlock. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI negotiating team to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression.

There were media reports about back-door talks with the PTI’s founder, which were vehemently denied by the party’s leaders.