Truth behind Bushra Bibi’s D-Chowk presence revealed

ISLAMABAD: The truth about claims regarding the PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, being present at D-Chowk late at night during the November 24 protest has been revealed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the assertion of Bushra Bibi’s presence at D-Chowk around 12:30 a.m proved false. Ground realities have debunked the claim, revealing variance in the timeline.

At 8:30 p.m, Imran Khan’s wife, accompanied by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, was seen near NADRA Office after moving away from Kulsoom Plaza. Following this, leadership was absent from D-Chowk, leaving workers confused.

Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin reportedly left D-Chowk in the same vehicle, and by 11:30 p.m, only party workers remained in the area while the leadership had disappeared.

Footage emerged showing a vehicle swap involving Bushra Bibi at 11:57 PM. Shortly afterward, action to clear D-Chowk commenced, and the area was evacuated within ten minutes.

The claim that Bushra Bibi was left alone at D-Chowk was also refuted. Reports confirm that Ali Amin escorted her from the area and accompanied her to Mansehra.

On December 6, former First Lady Bushra Bibi spoke about her departure from D-Chowk following the operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

Speaking to workers in Charsadda, Bibi recounted how she was left alone at D-Chowk during a critical moment. “I am not someone who runs away.”

She revealed that at 12:30 AM, she was alone in her car at D-Chowk, with no one knowing which vehicle she was in. “People were forcibly clearing D-Chowk, but I stayed because the founder hadn’t asked us to leave,” she said.

Bushra Bibi reiterated, “I told everyone not to leave me alone, but I was still left alone,” she said and added that several PTI leaders can testify to this.