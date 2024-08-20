ATC discharges Bushra Bibi in dozen May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday discharged Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The ATC rejected the police request for physical remand and discharged Bushra Bibi from the cases. Salman Safdar represented Bushra Bibi, while the investigation officers of the May 9 cases also appeared before the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides—the defence and prosecution—, ATC Judge Malik Aijaz Asif discharged Bushra Bibi from the cases.

On August 16, the police approached the ATC to obtain a physical remand of Bushra Bibi in the May 9 cases and initially, a request was made to include the former first lady in the investigation.

However, the ATC refused to give her physical remand, maintaining that the remand could not be given unless the accused is presented before the court.

Read More: NAB files another reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

Earlier in the day, a new reference in the Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference was submitted to an accountability court in Islamabad by Investigating Officer Mohsin Haroon and Case Officer Waqar Hassan.

In the new NAB reference, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewelry set from the Toshakhana and selling it. The set is valued at Rs75 million.

The development comes a day after IHC remanded the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi into judicial custody. The couple is under scrutiny for alleged misuse of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during their time in office.