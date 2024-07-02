Bushra Bibi gets bail in £190m case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Tuesday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

Special Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich approved interim bail plea of former first lady in NCA case.

During the hearing, the court recorded 3 witness’s statement and summoned more witness on next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till July 5.

Back In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) case.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, announced reserved verdict.

In its short order, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.