Bushra Bibi gets exemption from appearance in 32 cases

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Monday approved a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking exemption from appearance in hearing of 32 terrorism cases, ARY News reported.

According to details, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah also extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in 32 cases till 20 January.

During the prior hearing on December 21, the ATC granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in these cases, initially valid until January 13, which has now been further extended to January 20.

On the other hand, the Islamabad court rejected three interim bail pleas filed by the former first lady.

As per details, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three interim bail applications filed by her.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer submitted a plea for exemption during the proceedings.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar argued that the bail bonds had not been submitted, and the judge remarked, “You have yet to submit the bail bonds.”

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry stated that Bushra Bibi has to attend the Adiala Jail for the decision in the £190 million reference today.

The judge, addressing the lack of compliance with court orders, stated, “You are not implementing the court’s directives.” Subsequently, the court dismissed all three interim bail applications filed by the former first lady.